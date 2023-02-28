Final Fantasy XIV is hosting a Q&A session at PAX East

It’s been a couple of years, but Final Fantasy XIV is bringing Naoki Yoshida back to PAX East once again. And he’s even hosting a Q&A, which means that any questions you want to ask should be good ones. Ask him about hosting a 1.0 classic server or about changing Blue Mage into a non-limited job and he is allowed to suplex you through the floor of the theater. Seriously, it’s in the program notes. Don’t even try it.

Questions can be submitted on the official forums through March 6th, with the actual panel itself taking place on March 25th in the Albatross theater. Players who cannot attend in person due to scheduling conflicts or just don’t feel comfortable in the crowded venue will be able to watch everything streamed online, so you needn’t worry about missing out; the audio will be available in both English and Japanese, as well. So if you have some good questions that require answers, you’ll have a chance to get them at the end of March.