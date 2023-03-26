MMO Week in Review: Carn Dûm, Diablo IV, and CCP’s blockchain gamble

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

With Blizzard’s Diablo IV open beta wrapping up tomorrow, the multiplayer world is certainly wrapped up in excitement and/or queues; our own previewers found the experience a bit of a mixed bag.

On the MMORPG front, we were treated to Lord of the Rings Online’s Return to Carn Dûm update, speculation on a WoW Classic permadeath mode, the impending resurrection of Derek Smart’s Alganon, and the first whisper of the next game CCP Games will cancel.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleOld School RuneScape edges ever closer to picking new skill concepts

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments