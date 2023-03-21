Massively OP Podcast Episode 414: EverQuesting on and on

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Diablo IV’s beta, the passing of Destiny 2’s Lance Reddick, the disaster of Star Citizen’s latest release, LOTRO’s crafting scene, Elder Scrolls Online’s newest DLC, and the most extreme zones ever created in MMOs.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

Advertisement
Previous articleDiablo IV is giving away home care service to let players enjoy the upcoming open beta chore-free

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments