Massively OP Podcast Episode 414: EverQuesting on and on

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Diablo IV’s beta, the passing of Destiny 2’s Lance Reddick, the disaster of Star Citizen’s latest release, LOTRO’s crafting scene, Elder Scrolls Online’s newest DLC, and the most extreme zones ever created in MMOs.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: