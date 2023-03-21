Massively OP Podcast Episode 414: EverQuesting on and on

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Diablo IV’s beta, the passing of Destiny 2’s Lance Reddick, the disaster of Star Citizen’s latest release, LOTRO’s crafting scene, Elder Scrolls Online’s newest DLC, and the most extreme zones ever created in MMOs.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: Diablo IV, World of Warcraft, Star Wars Galaxies
- News: Bidding farewell to Destiny 2’s Lance Reddick
- News: Star Citizen’s 3.18 has been an unmitigated mess
- News: EverQuest celebrates its 24th anniversary
- News: LOTRO crafts a better crafting system
- News: Elder Scrolls Online’s Scribes of Fate DLC releases
- Mailbag: Extreme MMO zones
- Mailbag: Puzzles and multiple paths to solving quests
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Sea Theme” from EverQuest
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
