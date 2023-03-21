Diablo IV is giving away home care service to let players enjoy the upcoming open beta chore-free

If you thought Diablo IV joining forces with KFC was weird, you ain’t seen nothing yet, friends: This week, Blizzard has just announced a new giveaway that will award winners free credit towards house care services from ThumbTack so players can #Diablo4TheWeekend.

Yes, we are dead serious. In fact here’s a blurb from the official press release:

“Blizzard Entertainment is collaborating with ThumbTack to offer fans an excuse to enjoy an uninterrupted session of the open beta weekend in Diablo IV while someone else does their chores. One of the most anticipated games of the year, the next generation installment in the genre-defining series will be released on June 6, 2023.”

Those who are interested in the contest (and there regrettably will be) simply have to make a Twitter or Instagram post noting what household chore awaits during the upcoming open beta weekend featuring the aforementioned hashtag, with 130 winners to be selected to receive a $200 credit for ThumbTack service. Entries can be posted between now and March 23rd, with winners drawn the day after. And just in case this still seems unbelievable, there’s also a video about the whole thing.



The #DiabloIV Open Beta is coming. We're giving away over $20k in @Thumbtack services to take care of your Earthly duties while you descend into Hell. ➡️ Comment your dreaded to-do list with #Diablo4theWeekend for a chance to win. RULES: https://t.co/xML8Y3ojDp pic.twitter.com/T69FdIi0v1 — Diablo (@Diablo) March 20, 2023