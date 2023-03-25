Here’s how Blizzard is addressing Diablo IV’s connection issues, crashes, and audio bugs

Blizzard already warned players of a bumpy ride through this weekend’s open beta test of Diablo IV, and sure enough, tough times have indeed arrived in regards to queues and general stability. Mercifully, the devs appear to be generally pretty communicative on the whole matter, as they keep players up to date on known issues and fixes.

The forum thread in question notes several major problems with the beta build of the OARPG, such as players getting disconnected and then being unable to reconnect, voice dialogue weirdness, and a Windows version crash related to alt-tabbing into a full screen. The game has since received a couple of patches over the past few hours to address the VO problem and the Windows problem, with further updates likely to be shared on that same thread.

source: official forums
