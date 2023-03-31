Inside Star Citizen runs down new vehicles, prettier skies, dev tools, and functional coffee machines

Star Citizen’s last episode of its weekly video series for this quarter is online, and if you were worried that the game was going to let player characters live life without a fresh cup of joe, then you’ll be glad to note fully working coffee machines are one of the highlights of the video sprint report.

The self-titled Inside Star Citizen Quarter One 2023 Sprint Report and Clambake Showdown compiles several progress reports into one package, offering a look at the aforementioned coffee machines, improvements to the skies on certain planetary surfaces, a dev tool that helps CIG build out interiors quicker, upcoming placeable posters, early animal movement AI, and a peek at local law enforcement locations that will be a part of new bounty hunter gameplay.

There were a wide variety of vehicle previews as well, with looks at the RSI Lynx, Crusader Spirit, Aopoa San’Tok.Yai, and new attachments for existing vehciles, namely an improved remote turret for the Origin 600i and a tractor beam for the Argo SRV. The video series goes on hiatus for a couple of weeks, but there’s a lot of ground covered in the newest video below.

