Diablo IV hints that a possible extra open beta test is coming soon in a pair of tweets

Diablo IV is up to something sneaky. You can tell because the game’s Twitter account has been dropping some hints that seem to suggest another open play test is looming, and those hints use ellipses, which is the sure writing sign that something more wants to be said but isn’t…

The first whiff of this possibility was part of an announcement of an upcoming stream that promises to share endgame details, changes made since beta, “and more…” The stream, incidentally, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. EDT today.

Further fanning the flames was a following quote tweet response to one fan’s moaning that they were having withdrawals after playing the last open beta test, with the reply simply reading, “That can be arranged…” It’s not certain whether these winking hints indicate that another open beta is coming or if the account is simply referencing June 2nd’s pre-order early access, but either way we can all expect some more information soon.

