MMO Week in Review: Blizzard loses 18M players, Mad World fumbles its launch

Blizzard dominated the MMO headlines this week, though not really for good reasons, as UK regulators blocked Microsoft’s Activision-Blizzard buyout and the company rushed out its financials to counter stock hits. Unfortunately, the numbers weren’t good for Blizzard, as its revenues looked good only against Q1 2022 (which was its worst quarter in over a decade) and it lost 40% of its monthly active users – essentially wiping out all the gains of the last nine months. The mess prompted World of Warcraft players to wonder what the heck Blizzard can do to pull the game out of its slump.

Meanwhile, Mad World stumbled at its launch, Aion Classic Europe finally arrived, Throne & Liberty appeared to have confirmed its delay, we examined New World’s first season in detail, and another MMO studio earned boos for swapping forums for Discord.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

