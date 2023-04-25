Massively OP Podcast Episode 419: Dining at the MMO news buffet

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Tarisland’s spread across the globe, Throne and Liberty’s possible delay, Mad World’s head start, DCUO’s newest episode, EVE’s latest disgrace, and how MMOs can meet accessibility needs.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Fallout 76
- News: Tarisland is going to launch globally
- News: Throne and Liberty may be delayed
- News: Mad World kicks off head start
- News: DCUO gets a Shock to the System
- News: EVE Anywhere is kaput
- Mailbag: MMO accessibility options
- Mailbag: Why doesn’t the podcast do more special guests?
- Outro
