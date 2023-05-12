Elder Scrolls Online previews Necrom’s open-world dungeon and a raid inside a madman’s mind

While there’s plenty of content in Elder Scrolls Online’s Necrom expansion-campaign for solo players, group-oriented gamers will rest assured that there are two new PvE encounters queued up for them too – and they’re not just typical dungeons.

In fact, the first is a “new type of world event” aimed at four-person teams. Bastion Nymic is a multi-district and semi-randomized fortress in Apocrypha “rumored to protect some of Hermaeus Mora’s greatest and most dangerous secrets,” but it’s been overrun by rival princes, so you’ll need to find a way in and take it back.

The second is Sanity’s Edge, and it’s a full-scale 12-person raid that sends you into the mind of a Daedra named Ansuul the Tormenter, who’s gone a bit mad.

“You and your allies must battle your way through Vanton’s ransacked psyche and contend with the minions of Ansuul before more damage is done. As the battle takes place within the mage’s mind, you must overcome a bizarre variety of dangerous foes, and the Trial’s unique setting inspired the Encounters team to get creative in new ways.”

ZeniMax has dropped a few other lore bits over the week too, including an introduction to the new Argonian companion known as Sharp-as-Night.

Finally, the Whitestrake’s Mayhem event returned last night and runs through May 23rd; the event rewards players for participation in Alliance War, Imperial City, and battleground PvP.