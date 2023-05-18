Mad World’s Steam version is still MIA while an exploit in latest patch requires a three-hour rollback

It’s time once again to see how things are going with the hell-made Mad World, and we’re sorry to report that things are still in a bit of a shambolic state as of right now, with a new content update forcing a rollback when it didn’t quite go to plan.

A preview post yesterday offered up some enticing content updates for players of the ARPG, including a pair of PvP areas, some new raids, a new combat dungeon, and reward improvements. However, shortly after the weekly maintenance that applied this update, Jandisoft had to issue a three-hour rollback thanks to several players taking advantage of a drop exploit.

As compensation for the issue, players who logged in between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. will be getting a stipend of gold, phantom spheres, and materials, but it’s not clear what time zone those hours are referring to – an issue that has been raised among Discord fans along with other complaints about the game’s PvP.

That same Discord community is also wondering aloud when the Steam version of Mad World is due to arrive, with no official answers to be found anywhere in the Discord, the game’s social pages, or on the still-open Steam page that continues to list a launch date of “soon.”