PlanetSide 2 turns 20 years old with the Fortification update and an album release

Daybreak successfully released PlanetSide 2’s Fortification update for PC yesterday, ringing in what will – in two days, anyhow – be the game’s 20th anniversary. To celebrate, the studio has turned on a double experience event through May 21st, added a 20-year legacy event directive through June 4th, and released some fresh beats. Hide your Justins!

“We’ve partnered with CD Baby to bring official PlanetSide and PlanetSide 2 soundtracks to all your favorite streaming services. Get your nostalgia hit on Spotify, Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, TikTok, iHeartRadio, Napster, Shazam, and YouTubeMusic, just to name a few. A full list of platforms will be available at the bottom of the post. With this release you’ll find one PlanetSide album with 30 tracks, and four PlanetSide 2 albums with 15 tracks for VS, NC, and TR, and 8 tracks for NS. These albums begin rolling out to digital platforms on May 20.”

There’s actually more in the patch beyond the celebrations; the studio also released a “major rework” of the construction system centered on accessibility and diversity in base building, added quality-of-life upgrades for the UI, and updates construction outposts with a new silo. Oshur also saw a balancing pass – make sure you check out the whole patch note summary. Happy birthday, PlanetSide 2!