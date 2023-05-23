Conan Exiles announces June 22 Age of War as Age of Conan’s 15th anniversary slips by in silence

Funcom may have let Saturday’s 15th birthday of Age of Conan slip by unheralded and unremarked, but it did take the moment to announce Conan Exiles’ next big thing: The Age of War season.

“In Age of War – Chapter One, collect treasure from across the lands and display it in your private vault, then create and customize your own clan emblem to display it on banners and shields. After Age of War – Chapter One, Conan Exiles will see major additions such as improved and expanded purges, recruitable mercenaries, and upgraded enemy AI, finally culminating in a PvE raid where players strike back at the Stygian invasion. These are the biggest features coming in Age of War, but there is a lot more in the works that will be revealed later.”

Age of War begins June 22nd on PC, PS4, and Xbox.

And hey, don’t feel too bad, Age of Conan fans. We remembered your birthday. And it could be worse; you could be even more neglected – just ask Conan Chop Chop.

Exiles! The Age of War Chapter 1 public beta is now available on Steam! Including:

💎 Clan Coffers

🚩 Clan Emblems

⚔️ Weapon and combat improvements

🐛 Bug fixes

…and more! Read the full patchnotes here 📜 https://t.co/6SlmyLVU96 pic.twitter.com/vl68HFGpB3 — Conan Exiles (@ConanExiles) May 23, 2023

Source: Press release