Guild Wars 2’s presumptive summer expansion teaser raises more questions than answers

Following the launch of Guild Wars 2’s What Lies Within episode yesterday – and you can read all about that in our hands-on in Flameseeker Chronicles – ArenaNet popped on the birdsite with a mystifying teaser clip for… something.

It’s only 15 seconds, so if you missed it, you can get caught up at the end of this post. But in recap, the video declares that “a new threat emerges beginning summer 2023,” with background sounds including spooky laughter, a clock ticking or somebody marching or wings flapping, and something that could be whooshing or bubbling water or lava or wind? Maybe you’ll hear something different.

Guild Wars 2 players are pretty divided on what it all means because, well, there isn’t much to go on here. ArenaNet has also confirmed it’s not a teaser for the fractal launching in June. Best guess right now is it’s another expansion tease since we’ve had one of those already in the form of some sketchy drawings of evil critters. With End of Dragons’ arc having just come to an end, it’d fit the game’s new quarterly release cadence to drop a mini-expansion in late summer for sure.

Give it a watch and see what you think.

We’re celebrating the release of What Lies Within today—with a little glimpse of what lies ahead! #GuildWars2 pic.twitter.com/PKTgwzG26u — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) May 23, 2023