Destiny 2 outlines plans for PvE changes, exotic item tweaks, and weapon adjustments

Season 21 of Destiny 2 still has a lot of length to it, but that hasn’t stopped Bungie from looking ahead to Season 22 and onward, as the devs have answered several player questions related to weapons, armor, abilities, and more.

Several answers relate to “the sandbox” (aka PvE activities) and most of those changes are planned for Season 22. Players can expect Strand tangle cooldown to be reduced, Broodweaver pets to get a PvE damage buff, suspend effects getting a nerf, multiple exotic weapons and armors getting adjusted, and underperforming grenades seeing some updates.

The Q&A also has a couple of nuggets for future seasons, like an upcoming major improvement to hand cannons and a new heavy burst type of hand cannon that fires two quick shots with every trigger pull, a “substantial” glaive tuning pass for Season 23, vague plans for more interaction between certain exotic weapons and armors, and improvements for kinetic weapons sometime during the Year of the Final Shape.

The weekly newsletter otherwise calls attention to fashionable Guardians, the return of Iron Banner this week, and some Pride Month freebies like a new emote and last year’s still-claimable rainbow transmat effect.