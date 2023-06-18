MMO Week in Review: Reddit chaos, Viridian, and instant karma for M2M

If I were a conspiracy theory sort of human, I would certainly be watching the Reddit meltdown with great interest, as the CEO of the company appears intent on destroying what’s left of the platform’s social and financial value and its most loyal volunteers – which affects even the MMORPG genre, since so much MMORPG discourse has migrated from local forums to global Reddits, often in spite of protests from actual players.

Meanwhile, we celebrated Marvel Heroes, Embracer announced cancelations and layoffs, Blue Protocol launched in Japan, EVE Online and SWTOR both saw new updates, Lord of the Rings Online teased its new class and race, and that glowing haze of embers you saw in the sky all last week was just the Magic to Master dumpster fire continuing to burn.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

