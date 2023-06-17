Diablo IV plans 13-page patch while players advocate for missing features

With some of the launch week insanity already dying down in Diablo IV, the dev team took time to sit down for a “campfire chat” with the community about next steps for the game.

Blizzard’s team reported that the game’s already passed 350 million hours of played time with a “vast majority” still to beat the title. The devs reported that they have a 13-page patch in the works with many quality-of-life adjustments and fixes. These include improvements to nightmare dungeons, gems moving over to the materials tab, an increase to materials caps, better disconnect protection, and more unique drops for Druids.

With that said, there are still plenty of features from previous Diablo entries and contemporary ARPGs that the community has been requesting. Features such as a loadout system, more stash tabs, global chat, a group finder, and a world boss spawn tracker are among the most-asked for additions to the game. It remains to be seen if the studio will move on these, however.