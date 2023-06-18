The MOP Up: WalkScape opens up a community portal

To bring all of the game’s news and access together in one place, the in-development ARG WalkScape created a new Portal. If you’ll recall, this title challenges players to go on actual walks to level up their RuneScape-like characters.

“Since WalkScape incorporates some ‘MMO-style’ features, it’s important for us to have a centralized platform for all things WS-related. Moreover, certain features may offer a better experience when accessed on a desktop rather than through a mobile app, which is precisely what the Portal provides.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Conan Exiles continues to work on fleshing out its Age of War Chapter 1 beta build.

Tech firm Improbable sold off a defense subsidiary: “We are very pleased to spin out our defense business, which we initiated in 2018 and grew to the point of Skyral being a proven capability.”

SMITE released its Season of Souls update and wrote a long post explaining how it’s fine-tuning its content creator program to incude more drops, deal with AFK streaming, and expand to include community tournaments.

Spy vs. spy game Deceive Inc. published its High Alert update on PC and console with “significant improvements to the heat system.” The studio also put out the game’s soundtrack for free.

Capcom’s Exoprimal introduced a new PvE game mode called Savage Gauntlet, “where five-player teams take on PvE scenarios that rotate weekly.”

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened talked about its character customization: “With a multitude of different hair and clothing options to choose from as you progress, you’ll always be on the hunt for a new look to showcase your character’s unique sense of style.”

Vendetta Online gifted players with four new missions.

War Thunder’s changes to SACLOS missiles required a rather technical blog entry that — fingers crossed — isn’t stolen from any classified source.

Second Life players are the focus of a Guardian article saying that they’ve had the metaverse all along.

Temtem’s Patch 1.4 is scheduled to arrive on June 19th.

Crossout released its Road to Singularity content update with Children of the Dawn vehicle parts, a PvP map called Orbital Station, a new armored vehicle build UI, and changes to damage mechanics.

Multiplayer shooter GTFO rolled out a free update called Rebirth that adds 13 new expeditions:

Valorant helps you understand how its team deathmatch mode works:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line