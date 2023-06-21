World of Warcraft brings the Midsummer Festival around once more through July 5

Time has not preserved for us the name of the first person who decided that since it was already hot outside, the best thing to do was to throw a bunch of crap into a pile and set it all on fire. But World of Warcraft honors that intrepid soul and anyone else who enjoys festivals about heat, presumably while sitting inside of an air-conditioned room sipping lemonade. It’s the Midsummer Festival, and it’s here until July 5th for players to enjoy.

Players will have new bonfires to honor as part of this year’s expansion to the Dragon Isles, along with a new toy in the form of the Flamin’ Ring of Flashiness. (Johnny Cash may or may not offer his posthumous approval.) There’s also the familiar seasonal boss to take on, the existing toys to earn if you’ve missed them before, and plenty of bonfires and daily quests across the world. Remember, if you solve all of your problems with fire, you’ll rarely have the same problem twice. (But you will frequently have new, exciting, and more unfortunate problems.)