EVE Online’s studio is Kickstarting a Titan Forge-built EVE-themed board game

The trend of large and long-established game companies turning to Kickstarter to fund board game spinoffs continues today, as Pearl Abyss-owned CCP Games announced a partnership with Titan Forge to turn the long-running EVE Online MMORPG into a tabletop game that “welcomes fans and newcomers” and brings “New Eden’s signature space exploration, player-driven narratives, and strategic warfare to tabletops.”

The duo will fund the game through Kickstarter, the page for which is accessible but not live yet. Apparently, it’ll demo at EVE Fanfest later in September ahead of the actual Kickstarter campaign arriving in Q4.

“EVE Online’s player-driven narrative, intricate economy, and stunning visuals are represented in this board game, offering a blend of classic 4X strategy elements and Euro-game mechanics. Players command a diverse fleet of starships, each meticulously crafted by Titan Forge, and delve into the intricacies of interstellar politics, resource management, and tactical combat. The game will be playable for the first time at EVE Fanfest 2023, September 21-23, in Reykjavik, Iceland.”