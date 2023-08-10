Guild Wars 2 shows off the landscapes and points of interest in latest Secrets of the Obscure trailer

Time to get hyped for Secrets of the Obscure: The Guild Wars 2 team at ArenaNet has dropped a new flip-through trailer highlighting “some of the new places you’ll travel to” when the expansion drops on August 22nd.

In between the player grumbling about reused assets, fans have highlighted multiple interesting bits in the video, including ley lines in what is clearly Cantha and (critically) pointy wizards hats. We’re tucking the video and our pics down below for your eyeballs!