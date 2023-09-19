Talk Like a Pirate Day around the MMO world, 2023 edition

When the internet was younger, Talk Like a Pirate Day was a huge event, the kind of harmless fun every brand and MMO got in on. It’s smaller now – storybook pirates have lost some of their cultural cachet – but there are still some MMOs making the effort. To wit:

World of Warcraft celebrates the day with the return of Dread Captain DeMeza in Booty Bay; players can shell out an outrageous sum of gold for his drake armor cosmetic.

AdventureQuest 3D has gone all out with a “pirate party island” full of inanity, mobs, and loot. The first event was at 3 a.m. EDT, but there’s a second one for the North and South American crowd at 4 p.m. EDT this afternoon.

And then there’s Sea of Thieves, which really is the most appropriate MMO out there for pirates since that’s literally all it does every day all day long. There are themed items in the cash shop too.

In order to support your #TalkLikeAPirateDay efforts, we've put together this informative video of five words and phrases you can use to make your next sail on the Sea of Thieves a little less basic and a bit more buccaneer! Don't get the Mulligrubs now, just have a listen. pic.twitter.com/N5Q6t1u9FH — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) September 19, 2021

LOTRO’s Tale of the Shipwrecked Mariners is still live another day too, and it won’t be back until this time next year!

The Legends of Pirates Online rogue server for Pirates of the Caribbean points out that the original game closed down 10 years ago today (damn, really Disney?).

Ten years ago, Pirates Online closed on September 19th, 2013; leaving its community heartbroken and abandoned. Today, Pirates Online is not just a distant memory. It has been reincarnated as The Legend of Pirates Online and the adventure has been kept alive for almost 10 years! pic.twitter.com/V4CXiX88Mi — The Legend of Pirates Online (@LegendofPirates) September 19, 2023

We had to check in on Puzzle Pirates, which doesn’t seem to have a TLAPD event but does have some sales running.

You can literally play a Pirate Captain in Trove every day, though it’s celebrating with a mini.

🏴‍☠️ Ahoy there, me mateys! It be #TalkLikeAPirateDay in #TroveGame, and we be lookin' fer the fiercest pirate in the land! 🦜 Who be yer favorite buccaneer? Tell us in #pirate style below for a chance to score a Flakstubble ally to join yer crew! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/vDqIybPbtI — Trove | Play Now! (@TroveGame) September 19, 2023

We don’t see anything new for Pirate101, but there’s a standard goofy website lander for the day.

Let us know if you spy any more events as the day progresses, and don’t forget that most of these don’t run for long!