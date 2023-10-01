MMO Week in Review: Third quarter layoff week

If there’s one constant for September in the games industry, it’s the layoffs as companies juice their numbers at the end of the third quarter. So was was this past week, as we saw corporate layoffs for Blizzard’s Hearthstone team, Roblox, and Epic Games – the last of which saw over a thousand workers either let go or dispatched to new spin-off companies. Sigh.

Meanwhile, we scoped out the future of New World, said farewell to The Cycle, considered the impact of Lord of the Rings Online’s canceled remaster, and pondered the World of Warcraft expansion leak.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

