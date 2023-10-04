Warcraft Rumble will officially launch on November 3 at the start of BlizzCon

Well, apparently some of the news about this particular franchise is not actually waiting until BlizzCon. Warcraft Rumble, previously known as Warcraft Arclight Rumble, now has an official launch date of November 3rd. If you think that sounds a lot like the date when BlizzCon kicks off, congratulations! You’ve noticed the very intentional overlap. So you guys don’t need any other announcements for the game during that event, right? I mean, don’t you have phones?

Yes, it’s the joke that keeps on giving.

Players can also pre-register now and find customizable minis within Azeroth proper in World of Warcraft; you can look for various reward packs throughout Valdrakken, Orgrimmar, Stormwind, and the four main Dragonflight zones. Up to seven miniatures can be unlocked in this way, so if you need the Venn diagram of your leisure time activities to look like a circle you have that in the bag. Just about a month until launch, too; we hope you do, in fact, have a phone.

The Countdown Starts Now! #WarcraftRumble launches on November 3rd: 🔹Collect 65+ Minis

🔹Challenge Iconic Warcraft Characters

