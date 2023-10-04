Warcraft Rumble will officially launch on November 3 at the start of BlizzCon

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
1
Don't you guys have phones?

Well, apparently some of the news about this particular franchise is not actually waiting until BlizzCon. Warcraft Rumble, previously known as Warcraft Arclight Rumble, now has an official launch date of November 3rd. If you think that sounds a lot like the date when BlizzCon kicks off, congratulations! You’ve noticed the very intentional overlap. So you guys don’t need any other announcements for the game during that event, right? I mean, don’t you have phones?

Yes, it’s the joke that keeps on giving.

Players can also pre-register now and find customizable minis within Azeroth proper in World of Warcraft; you can look for various reward packs throughout Valdrakken, Orgrimmar, Stormwind, and the four main Dragonflight zones. Up to seven miniatures can be unlocked in this way, so if you need the Venn diagram of your leisure time activities to look like a circle you have that in the bag. Just about a month until launch, too; we hope you do, in fact, have a phone.

Source: Press release
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleStar Trek Online is discontinuing its 3-D-printed ship partnership with Gameprint
Next articleLost Ark’s next update arrives October 11 with the romantic continent of Pleccia

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments