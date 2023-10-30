Diablo IV enlists Sarah Michelle Gellar for a vampire hunting contest to promote the Season of Blood

I can’t really fault Sarah Michelle Gellar for continuing to use her role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer to get money – if I were in an institutional part of ’90s TV history, so would I – but apparently she’ll offer up that clout (and cut that check) for Blizzard, as she’s the guest star for a Vampire Hunters contest that continues to remind everyone that the Season of Blood is a thing.

“Brave souls are invited to show off their skills and prove their worth by submitting clips that demonstrate their hunting ability against the forces of darkness. Whether it’s the clever use of garlic or other unconventional talents, true Vampire Hunters are encouraged to get creative in their vampire hunting auditions. All have the potential to be hunters, but there can only be the Chosen Three, who will be personally selected by Gellar.”

The contest rules explain that entrants must submit a video on Tiktok, Twitter, or Instagram that’s at minimum 10 seconds long, while further pointing out that submissions cannot “contain any stunts or hazardous activities which may result in harm to yourself, others, or property, or any activity which violates local laws.” The three winners will be receiving a bespoke vampire hunting kit, a personalized letter from Gellar, and Battle.net credits. Submissions will be open between now and November 2nd.

In other D4 news, the game has received an update that adds a “refund all” button to the paragon board, a training dummy, and a few adjustments to the Season of Blood’s mechanics. Blizzard is also talking up the game’s presence at BlizzCon, which includes content creator panels, various themed spots across the show floor, and the aforementioned Fireside Chat. Just don’t bring any questions; they’re not going to be answered live.



Think you can hunt vampires with the best? 🦇 Use #DiabloHunters and tag us in a video showcasing your undead slaying skills and you could win some killer loot. More info: https://t.co/eRe0FP7hm5 pic.twitter.com/SEvARGP77B — Diablo (@Diablo) October 30, 2023