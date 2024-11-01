Shroud of the Avatar revamps player dungeon rooms and prepares for Krampus in Release 131

We’re literally just one day removed from Halloween, which means the Great Retail Calendar declares that it’s Christmas now (Thanksgiving never existed unless you’re in a grocer). That’s sort of what’s happening in Shroud of the Avatar’s Release 131, which put the Halloween spooks into moth balls and readied for Krampus’ return this week.

Technically speaking, Krampus isn’t going to be in-game until November 16th, but players can expect the holiday goat devil to come back to the East Sanctus Forest and some Snowy Mountain Road encounters at that date.



The other major piece for this update is work on improving several rooms for player-built dungeons as well as two new rooms in the form of small pass-through areas and antechambers. Further additions for these features are planned like hidden doors and breakaway walls.

This patch has otherwise applied several updates to quests, player towns, UI, and a variety of fixes on top. Incidentally, Catnip Games points out that this will be the last patch that adds content to the MMORPG for this year as the holiday season approaches for the studio, so it’s Christmastime early for a few reasons.