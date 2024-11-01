Shroud of the Avatar revamps player dungeon rooms and prepares for Krampus in Release 131

By
Chris Neal
-
    
2

We’re literally just one day removed from Halloween, which means the Great Retail Calendar declares that it’s Christmas now (Thanksgiving never existed unless you’re in a grocer). That’s sort of what’s happening in Shroud of the Avatar’s Release 131, which put the Halloween spooks into moth balls and readied for Krampus’ return this week.

Technically speaking, Krampus isn’t going to be in-game until November 16th, but players can expect the holiday goat devil to come back to the East Sanctus Forest and some Snowy Mountain Road encounters at that date.

The other major piece for this update is work on improving several rooms for player-built dungeons as well as two new rooms in the form of small pass-through areas and antechambers. Further additions for these features are planned like hidden doors and breakaway walls.

This patch has otherwise applied several updates to quests, player towns, UI, and a variety of fixes on top. Incidentally, Catnip Games points out that this will be the last patch that adds content to the MMORPG for this year as the holiday season approaches for the studio, so it’s Christmastime early for a few reasons.

source: official site
Longtime MOP readers will know that Shroud of the Avatar is a controversial game in the MMO space. Kickstarted in 2013, the project has been criticized for cutting promised features, crowdfunding excessively, delaying Kickstarter rewards, obfuscating its corporate leadership and office status, and neglecting SEC filings legally required by the game’s equity crowdfunding. In 2019, Richard Garriott company Portalarium sold SOTA to its lead dev and all but exited the game. Press inquires were met with stonewalling and insults, and equity crowdfund investors were abandoned without notice or any semblance of accountability; moreover, the execs began touting a (failed?) blockchain MMO and a battle royale. SOTA itself does still have a tiny playerbase and is technically still receiving minimal development.
Previous articleThe Stream Team: Soaring into the open beta test of Monster Hunter Wilds
Next articleFarm Together 2 has pumped out over 50 updates since its early access launch five months ago

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
2 Comments
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments