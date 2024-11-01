Farm Together 2 has pumped out over 50 updates since its early access launch five months ago

Way back in May, we covered the launch of cozy multiplayer farming game Farm Together 2, the sequel to – you guessed it – Farm Together. Milkstone Studios rolled out buy-to-play early access for said sequel back in May, and I myself broke my “no early access” rule and got it, largely based on how solid and well-maintained the prequel was. Well, it’s been five months, and I’m still playing it – not as much as the MMOs in my life right now, but that’s a pretty long time for me to still be playing any non-MMO, let alone one in early access.

So I thought it would be worth a formal catch-up today because part of the reason I keep coming back to the game is that the devs will. Not. Stop. Updating. It. As I type this, Milkstone has just pushed out its 51st update, and while some of them have been small bug fixes, most actually do include new features, to the point that at least once a week I have to log in and reorganize my farm to make room for some new addition.

No need to take my word for it; you can skim through the Steam patch scroll to see. The devs have added dozens of new flowers, trees, crops, animals, fish, farm deco, and even a new house, plus new achievements, farm hands, map tweaks, crafting stations, and tons of quality-of-life fixes for tractors and decorator players. As I type this, it’s running a Spooky Harvest event – yes, this co-op title even has a Halloween event, in homage to the holiday events from the prequel game.

Thus far, the team has kept up with its roadmap from May; in fact, it’s ahead of schedule, as achievements were meant for winter but went in a few weeks ago. Going into next year, we’re expecting town customization, the new carving job, pets, trains (!), and tons more farmables. I don’t see ridable horses on this roadmap, but that’s also coming at some point, presumably after launch. The launch out of early access and the console debut are also set for spring 2025. And yes, unlike most early access titles, this one is actually very low on bugs. A few months ago, the one major issue I encountered was fixed by the devs within about 10 minutes of my reporting it on Discord. Instills confidence!

If you’re curious, MOP’s Chris and I played the game on stream right after it hit early access and had a ton of fun with our shared brain cell. It’s come a long way since then – let us know if you want to see it now!