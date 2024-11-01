New books about EVE Online, Second Life, and EverQuest are on the way

You’ve played the game, now read the story. Or read the story out of curiosity about a game you would otherwise never play. Or collect game-related books that you’ll never read but they look good on a shelf. Whatever your reason, three new books about some of the major titles in the MMORPG world are coming out soon, and we’re here to tell you about ’em.

First up is a third book in the Empires of EVE series by author Andrew Groen, which is being funded by those who subscribe to his Substack. Groen has already written between four and six chapters so far and has also put together two extra chapters that celebrate the life of player UAxDeath, who passed away two years ago. Empires of EVE Vol. 3 should be out next year.



Second is… er, a book about Second Life. Author Hari Sutherland is putting together a coffee table book titled Second Life: The True Virtual World in Words and Pictures, which he says is aimed at showcasing the beauty and creativity of the game’s playerbase, from simulated horse trails to agrarian communities to inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ+ community. The book is due to release sometime next month.

Finally, there’s the book about EverQuest from author Matthew S. Smith. The eponymous book will share interviews with veteran MMORPG developers and devs of the game itself, chronicling its history, release, and impact on the games industry and wider culture. The book will be released on Tuesday, November 19th.