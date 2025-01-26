Synduality Echo of Ada makes its wider release, Polaris confirms a launch date of January 29

It’s a tale of two shooters in this story, as the PvPvE mecha extraction shooter Synduality: Echo of Ada and the co-op PvE shooter Polaris both have some news to share with regard to their general arrival to gamers who like to run and gun.

We’ll start with Synduality, which has made its full launch to console and PC players after its headstart for higher dollar pre-order buyers. The game has landed on the scene with a release trailer, an game guide, and plans for a new map in February, while player sentiment on Steam sits at “mixed” with players calling it a fine example of the sub-genre and others complaining about its monetization and claiming that the battle pass is pay-to-win.

As for Polaris, the co-op shooter with destructible environments we first started covering last year, that has announced a launch date of Wednesday, January 29th. The game also has a trailer of its own that showcases gameplay and objectives that teams or solo players will have to look forward to.

