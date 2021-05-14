Betawatch: New World plans tests, previews dungeons, and assuages cash shop fears

It’s been a busy week for New World, so much so that it could probably get bullet points of its very own along the way. For one thing, we got a look at the first expedition in the game (that’s “dungeon” for those of us who don’t want to bother learning game-specific terminology). For another, we were promised a substantial May update with the end of alpha set for July. And to wrap things up, the studio promised that its cash shop would all be cosmetic after some leaked items showed power boosters.
Other beta news in three… two… one…
- The final beta test for Bless Unleashed on the PC has arrived for pretty much everyone if you’d like to get in on that.
- Ashes of Creation has delayed its next alpha test to avoid launching that into the jaws of major MMO launches elsewhere.
- Swords of Legend Online has showed off its first five dungeons in video format for those who like all the dungeon diving.
- And last but not least, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has opened up its beta testing… for those willing to brave the Windows Store again.
Whew! If you all need me, I’ve got some keynote stuff to get prepped up, but don’t you worry as I’ve left you all a list of games in testing just below like always. You can even let us know if something was missed or changed launch status all sneaky-like in the comments.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Open beta
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Swords of Legends Online: Beta
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Alpha, weekly test cycle
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
