Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021: Keynote liveblog

It’s time, folks! Time to learn about the second new job coming with Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, along with new areas, most likely the release date and alliance raid, and more! It’s all the fun of the digital keynote happening tonight, and no matter what, you can have a front-row seat to what’s going on via digital streaming or by following along as we liveblog the event right here!

As with prior liveblogging events, the way this will work is simple: The liveblogging will take place in the comments down below (and you can feel free to chime in) while the main post will be updated with important information along the way. There will no doubt be a lot of it on this particular event, so get ready for a whole pile of new stuff as you read along, watch along, or both at the same time!

Full performance of the trailer song is by the Primals.

6 seconds ago
Originally in development there were supposed to be six possible starting cities, including Sharlayan, Ishgard, and Ala Mhigo

3 minutes ago
As you know, Sharlayan doesn’t like to cooperate with the rest of the world.

4 minutes ago
Preview video of the city, it looks gorgeous.

5 minutes ago
It’s the equivalent of the Crystarium.

7 minutes ago
Old Sharlayan

7 minutes ago
Moving on to the story of Endwalker

11 minutes ago
Job quests start in Ul’dah.

15 minutes ago
It also can serve as a host for its avatar.

16 minutes ago
Calls upon an avatar from the Void to join in battle

16 minutes ago