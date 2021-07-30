Path of Exile tweaks balance and Expedition drop rates ahead of Royale weekend

Path of Exile’s hardest core fanbase has been roiling for a few weeks now, unhappy with the proposition of, launch of, and state of the game and its Expedition League. Reddit, for example, is still grumpy over everything from perceived population dips to drop rates. Grinding Gear hasn’t been sitting around twiddling its thumbs, however, as the console edition of the expansion went live Wednesday and now the latest update is out in the wild.the studio says. “This week’s changes are mostly focused on increasing the variety of viable build options, reducing the chance of feeling stuck at level 1, and fixing a few lingering issues.” There’s also a change for the aforementioned drop rates.
“We’re changing the drop rates for the various Expedition NPC’s reroll currency. The plan is that they’ll drop from Runic Monsters in stacks (rather than as single drops) that scale up in quantity based on monster level, making them more common. Note that this change will affect Runic Monsters only, and drops from Excavated Chests will remain unchanged. Artifacts will also scale up in the same way, providing more in the endgame. While you’ll ultimately get more reroll currency for Dannig, Rog and Tujen because of the increased stack sizes, the drop chance has remained unchanged with the exception of Astragali (Gwennen’s reroll currency), which has had its drop rate slightly lowered in maps. It was already far more common than the other ones.”
Man, patch still needs a lot of work. Most of the new skills are kinda garbage (Shield Crush is the only one that seems fairly solid if we’re ignoring the likely bugged gems) and even with some buffs skills like Absolution and Reaper are still painfully underwhelming and not worth the investment.
I’ve been forcing myself to play a bit because I like the idea behind Absolution, but man is it underwhelming to play even as I’m constantly trying to tweak my build to make it more effective. Since I don’t want to level another character and likely don’t want to swap to Dominating Blow or a 6L Herald of Purity (done both before), and the fact that I’m not a fan of the current league mechanic (very RIPPY, too time consuming, map-mechanic is painfully unrewarding, too many bloody clicks), I might peace outta this one before I even hit red maps.
The greedy jerk in me wishes they weren’t “wasting” time with BR nonsense, but apparently folks are enjoying it so that’s nice. Just wish it didn’t “feel” like it came at the expense of the core game a bit.
As far as I know the buff to absolution is the biggest numerical buff to a skill ever, and it’s probably not enough to make it a decent skill. I think that says a lot about the thought that goes into creating new skills at the moment.
If you can get the item for it, you could try a holy relic build which is kind of a middle ground between herald of agony and herald of purity.
I don’t care about BR and will likely never try it, but releasing unviable skills has been their thing for a while – shoutout to stormbind, a skill that launched in 3.10, was dead on arrival and hasn’t seen any changes since.