The Elder Scrolls Online previews one of the lorebooks of the Waking Flame DLC

We all know why you play The Elder Scrolls Online. It’s not for exciting combat, it’s not for boundless exploration, and it sure as heck isn’t for immersive crafting. It’s because you want to read in-game lore books, and gosh, does the upcoming Waking Flame DLC ever deliver on that particular goal. But if you don’t believe us, why not take a little sneak peek at one of the lore books found within the Red Petal Bastion dungeon.the preview entices you, of course, there’s going to be more lore to pick through with the full dungeon and the rest of the DLC. You know, if you came here to read. Remember, the DLC launches on August 23rd, so you won’t have to wait that much longer.
