Betawatch: Book of Travels begins teasing early access, again

In the long saga of Book of Travels doing almost everything other than actually entering its promised early access state, this week marked an odd departure as the freeform roleplaying sandbox insisted that its early access isn’t so far away. It also doesn’t like gamers describing the delay as “indefinite,” in spite of the fact that the lack of a target date is precisely the definition of indefinite. Look, we just want the game! *quiet sobbing*
More beta news coming at you, fast and furious:
- V Rising is planning to have a beta event during 2021, so if you really needed some multiplayer vampiric survival this year, you should be served.
- Mad World actually did some alpha testing! Remember that game? Remember all the jokes about the Tears For Fears song? We sure do.
- The browser-based and rather silly Genfanad is planning an alpha test for this month, although the game continues to push its planned Kickstarter later and later.
- Last but not least, Mortal Online 2 has canned its controversial early access with a subscription plan and is now just going to keep humming in beta until its 2022 launch.
There! I’m tired now. Are you tired? Let’s be tired together. Curl up on the couch, relax, maybe have some apple cider and read through our list of games in testing down below? We could maybe even share if something has slipped into a new testing phase and isn’t listed properly below? It’ll be nice and chill.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Diablo II Resurrected: Early access open beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta, launch on October 20th
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Open beta, launch on September 28th
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Development suspended
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
