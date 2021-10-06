Here’s how Path of Exile is fixing and balancing flasks in October’s Scourge expansion

Grinding Gear Games has been teasing Path of Exile’s 3.16 Scourge expansion with announcements of announcements; we already know the big reveal is set for October 14th, with launch on PC and console due to hit October 22nd and 27th, respectively. But what you want to know is what’s in it, and as of this week, the studio is finally beginning its preview rollout. Up first is a new dev blog on flasks and ailment mitigation, and it’s not as mundane as it sounds, I promise, as it’s essentially a combination of balancing and quality-of-life.GGG explains. “We’re also addressing the extreme power of Auras and Curses in parties, while improving the strength of these mechanics for builds with a smaller investment. Finally we’re changing Elemental Overload and Elemental Equilibrium and massively buffing elemental damage over time to be less dependent on them.”
The blog post is meaty and granular, so hardcore players are going to want to pore over the whole thing as GGG tackles just about everything flasky. The studio is promising two more blogs focusing on core character defenses and rexover as well as auras, curses and elemental DoTs, so stay tuned for those.
I can’t tell if this fixes the biggest problem I had with “Flasks” (and wasn’t really a “Flask” problem) in that as it got later in the game it would always feel like everytime I went into combat, I had to have my flasks up always or get beat down pretty quickly.
It may just be me, but it was one of the things that would always turn me off POE when I played it as I didn’t enjoy the whole push these buttons every 4 seconds.
I really like the new “Problem:Solution” format! I need to dig through more deeply, didn’t check the flask changes too deep but I really like a lot of the changes to ailments. PoElements is gonna be real popular, and I love the buffs to the pantheon.
I’m much more interested in the next update about defenses, but given all the buffs we’re seeing I’m kinda worried… But hoping for more good looking changes like this. Now to wait for the rest of the manifesto’s and what the actual league will be to see if I’m playing this next league or not.
Yeah, it’s good communication for sure. Maybe too much, but the min-maxers love this stuff. :D
I just love that GGG plays along with the “Reddit sacrifice”. I think it started last year and has happened for almost every announcement they put out since. Some random redditor posts that they will “sacrifice” themselves and go to bed rather than continue to wait for the announcement, and shortly after GGG posts their announcement…and usually posts in the sacrifice thread to thank the poster.
Bex is a gem.