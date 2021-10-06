Here’s how Path of Exile is fixing and balancing flasks in October’s Scourge expansion

Grinding Gear Games has been teasing Path of Exile’s 3.16 Scourge expansion with announcements of announcements; we already know the big reveal is set for October 14th, with launch on PC and console due to hit October 22nd and 27th, respectively. But what you want to know is what’s in it, and as of this week, the studio is finally beginning its preview rollout. Up first is a new dev blog on flasks and ailment mitigation, and it’s not as mundane as it sounds, I promise, as it’s essentially a combination of balancing and quality-of-life.

“In Path of Exile: Scourge (our October 3.16 expansion), we’re making a number of changes to improve how characters mitigate ailments, use flasks, and build the defence of their characters,” GGG explains . “We’re also addressing the extreme power of Auras and Curses in parties, while improving the strength of these mechanics for builds with a smaller investment. Finally we’re changing Elemental Overload and Elemental Equilibrium and massively buffing elemental damage over time to be less dependent on them.”

The blog post is meaty and granular, so hardcore players are going to want to pore over the whole thing as GGG tackles just about everything flasky. The studio is promising two more blogs focusing on core character defenses and rexover as well as auras, curses and elemental DoTs, so stay tuned for those.