World of Warcraft: Classic outlines the full set of changes for Season of Mastery

It’s time for an entire season proving that you’re the real master of WoW Classic. Wait, we misspoke; tomorrow is when this particular event server ruleset goes live for everyone. But you can still whet your appetite with the full rundown of the changes made for the event server on the official site, which should be familiar to anyone who’s been following the news about special event. In short: no world buffs in raids, faster leveling, and raid bosses with bespoke new mechanics.
Of course, that’s not all that’s in this particular season. Herbalism nodes now have a chance of awarding Black Lotus at high levels, there are more sources of elemental crafting materials, and there’s a new ironman-style challenge available in both Ironforge and Undercity. Check out the full rundown of changes ahead of the event servers opening up tomorrow if you’re excited to just stuff your face full of the hardest raiding Classic has to offer.
So just to summarize – the Classic WoW community has been splintered into 3 parts:
1. Classic Era – super small population, people who want to stay in vanilla forever with no changes and no expiration date.
2. Classic TBC – biggest population, people who are interested in progressing and seeing the inevitable release of Lich King.
3. Season of Mastery – F.R.E.S.H. crowd with a limited time to live, seasonal changes to the vanilla ruleset.
So if you’re somebody who wants to stay in vanilla forever (you know, that thing we asked for so many years ago), you are either stuck in Classic Era dead servers, or destined to forever live through Groundhog Day with no permanence.
Good luck to the remaining community – it’s starting to feel like Stockholm Syndrome.
Curious to see if there’s actually an audience for this; there’s a lot of things here that a particular, vocal set of the Classic community has been adamant they want. I guess we’ll find out how large and committed that group actually is.