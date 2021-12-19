MMO Week in Review: Crowfall’s sale, Fractured’s Gamigo ties, and FFXIV’s sales halt

It’s the week before Christmas, so you know what that means: a whole bunch of weird stuff happening to mess up our carefully plotted awards and end-of-the-year content. Yep, this week, Crowfall got sold to a fan developer, Fractured confirmed Gamigo as its publisher, and Final Fantasy XIV halted sales while it sorts out its congestion problems.

Meanwhile, we dished out our awards for best indie MMO, best (and worst) business model, biggest blunder, biggest surprise, and biggest disappointment, along with our MMO predictions for 2022 and most anticipated MMOs. Eleven more formal awards to go!

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

