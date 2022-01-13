PSA: Make sure to select your Guild Wars 2 WvW beta guild by tonight

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0
As promised, Guild Wars 2 is kicking off its next WvW Restructing beta tomorrow, along with a bonus experience event for participants. Before that happens, however, players will need to have chosen their guild for the beta – and that has to be done by the stroke of midnight on the west coast tonight.

“As usual, the beta event begins with each region’s respective World vs World reset. The functionality in this beta will be the same as the second beta in December, but we’ve addressed several bugs that were negatively impacting the player experience. Matchmaking will be re-run for this beta event. The in-game panel for selecting the guild you’d like to play with during the beta is already enabled. You must make your guild selection by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time (UTC-8) on January 13 or you may be matchmade as an individual for the beta event (i.e. not with your guild). A WvW bonus experience event will be active between January 14 and January 21 (100% bonus to World Experience, a 25% bonus to reward-track progress, and a 50% bonus to magic find).”

Incidentally, the GW2 community is starting to get a wee bit antsy about the launch date for End of Dragons, since we still don’t have one. But as of yesterday, it does still appear to be in February, as ArenaNet’s Twitter account confirmed.

Source: Official site
