PSA: Make sure to select your Guild Wars 2 WvW beta guild by tonight

“As usual, the beta event begins with each region’s respective World vs World reset. The functionality in this beta will be the same as the second beta in December, but we’ve addressed several bugs that were negatively impacting the player experience. Matchmaking will be re-run for this beta event. The in-game panel for selecting the guild you’d like to play with during the beta is already enabled. You must make your guild selection by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time (UTC-8) on January 13 or you may be matchmade as an individual for the beta event (i.e. not with your guild). A WvW bonus experience event will be active between January 14 and January 21 (100% bonus to World Experience, a 25% bonus to reward-track progress, and a 50% bonus to magic find).”

Incidentally, the GW2 community is starting to get a wee bit antsy about the launch date for End of Dragons, since we still don’t have one. But as of yesterday, it does still appear to be in February, as ArenaNet’s Twitter account confirmed.

The third WvW World Restructuring beta begins tomorrow! Today is the last day to select the guild you want to play with during the event. Read more at https://t.co/3aARh2lSSn — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) January 13, 2022