Betawatch: Zenith exits beta for launch

This week, Betawatch waves farewell to Zenith, as the game has hit what it described as a big red launch button. That means it’s launched, so there are no take-backsies on that one. At least, that’s the case for the VR version. The PC version has been delayed indefinitely. Lots of big red buttons.
We’re now hitting the big red button that says “Other Beta News” here:
- DC Universe Online has started testing on its new Legendary companion, Bombshell Harley Quinn. Players are not impressed at this point.
- City of Titans is operating on a tiny budget at this point even as it looks ahead to more releases and testing in 2022.
- Want to test things out in Fractured? There’s still time to sign up for the game’s test in February if you’re curious about the title. Heck, if you weren’t curious before but are curious now, even!
- Last but not least, Mad World is teasing everyone with some new gameplay footage ahead of its next alpha test later in February.
Continuing reading down below constitutes pushing the big red button labeled “reading the list of games in testing,” which is an oddly long thing to put on a big red button but it’s still what we do around here. Of course, if you notice something amiss or that slipped into a new test phase, pressing the big orange button to comment about it down below is welcome.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Lost Ark: Closed beta
Mortal Online 2: Closed beta, launching January 25th
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Development reactivated but offline
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access