Osiris New Dawn overhauls UI, plans new release cadence for 2022

It’s been months since we’ve peeked into Osiris New Dawn, but the 2016 early access survivalbox has been trucking along in beta anyway. Most recently, Fenix Fire Entertainment has issued a patch overhauling the game’s entire user interface as part of a quality-of-life push on the game’s experimental test branch.

“Hello explorers! Coming back from the holidays gave us fresh eyes on the UI and we put substantial focus into improving the UI and HUD across the game for this update,” the team wrote last week. “The most noticeable difference? Everything is now CENTERED as opposed to being on the right side of the screen, and Menus are now full screen. We also attacked the Interact HUD. Inactive options are now faded out. Interaction title and info are now centered.” The HUD also shows your map-menu filters, plus vehicles, and there are new trackers and perks for stats, vitals, inventory, and crafting goals.

Speaking of goals, the studio laid out its plans for 2022 in a post back in January, promising fresh iteration on AI, story content, and a new bimonthly schedule for larger releases, interspersed with smaller builds. There’s a roadmap over on Trello with the granular details.

New Experimental Build is up, and it's a big one!https://t.co/gKS64iZtW1 — Osiris: New Dawn (@OsirisNewDawn) January 28, 2022