Star Citizen offers a sprint report for several upcoming spaceships in the development pipeline

You want more internet spaceships? Star Citizen is going to give you more internet spaceships. As regular followers of the game know, a number of new spaceships are in the pipeline, and the latest video from CIG runs down how these vehicles are coming along in a sprint report segment.

The furthest along the pipeline is the Drake Vulture salvage ship, which is right now in final art and displayed in the video with a preview of its wear-and-tear effects. The video also grants a greybox look at the exterior and interior of the Corsair, some interior whitebox and landing gear previews of the Banu Merchantman, some wing work being done on the Scorpius, and a sweeping look at the interior of the Hull C.

The first half of the video, meanwhile, shines a spotlight on community member turned gameplay capture artist Will Price, so maybe check out that portion of the video embedded below if you like to hear more about one of the main names behind all of the videos CIG likes to put out.

