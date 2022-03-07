Star Citizen discusses alpha 3.17’s new river and changes to the reputation system

With the release of alpha 3.17, Microtech will have a river. That’s one of the big features being touted by Star Citizen in the latest edition of its weekly video series, which took a closer look at the tech that makes river placement happen and also outlined gameplay features players can look forward to, such as unique harvestables, the ability to walk underwater while wearing a helmet, and visual improvements to the river system compared to the last time rivers were previewed.

The other half of the video discussed how reputation is changing in alpha 3.17, with reputation now driving hostile NPC reactions like Ninetails eventually not shooting or even protecting friendly players once enough rep is gained, or Crusader Security actively hunting players who commit too many crimes. Later in the future, reputation will steer how much tolerance a friendly NPC ship has for being shot at by a player.

In other Star Citizen video news, the most recent Star Citizen Live video brought together members of the narrative team to talk about how lore is involved and integrated into the game, the creative process of creating lore items, and how certain narrative features need specific mechanics to be completed to be brought to the game, such as missions. Both videos await after the cut.