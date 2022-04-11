World of Warcraft sends out surveys to players about potential Wrath of the Lich King Classic

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
1
You thought wrong.

It’s not going to surprise anyone that World of Warcraft is making plans for Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Even if it weren’t one of the worst-kept secrets at a time when Blizzard is proving astonishingly bad at keeping secrets, it’s also just a logical development. But what is new is the survey that Blizzard has sent out to random players asking for feedback about possible features added to a Wrath of the Lich King bundle available for purchase when the classic servers go live.

The potential features include level boosts, mounts available in Classic and in retail WoW, pets, and toys. Players are also asked to rank two potential bundle prices, which seem to indicate that these particular questions are a bit less rhetorical than they might otherwise seem. Then again, you knew that this was going to happen. Yes, including the buy-in purchase for an old expansion. It’s just where we’re at and you shouldn’t pretend you thought otherwise.

Source: Wowhead
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleInterview: Lost Ark’s regional parity, genderlocking, and the Amazon-Smilegate collaboration

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments