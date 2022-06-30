Lost Ark’s Wrath of the Covetous Legion is set to launch this morning

By
Bree Royce
-
    
1

Happy patch day to everyone but the remaining Lost Ark bots! Yep, Amazon is pushing out Wrath of the Covetous Legion, Lost Ark’s June update, today after a brief delay; it brings with it the Vykas Legion raid, the Kungelanium Guardian raid, the Thronespire dungeon for solo fans, and Heartbeat Island, the most important raid of all…

“Need some R&R after fighting the Demonic Legions in Arkesia’s hot summer months? Spend some time relaxing on the beach or dancing with your friends on the new event island: Heartbeat Island. You can find Heartbeat Island by speaking to Jollous, the festival expert located in major cities, or by sailing directly to it (located near Anikka). You do not need to complete a quest in a City to enter, and once you’ve visited, you can use the Ocean Liner to return! Once you’ve arrived on Heartbeat Island you can collect Festival Coins through various activities, which can be exchanged for a variety of rewards. There are daily quests where you receive Festival Coins just by relaxing in a designated area, and hourly quests for dancing and defeating Rekiel, the Dancing Queen.”

As I type this, the servers are expected back up at 11 a.m. EDT. Patch notes are up now, and they include some bizarre additions, such as the latest in the war on bots: CAPTCHA! “Sometimes when entering a new zone, you may be asked to submit a text CAPTCHA response within several minutes,” Amazon says.

Source: Patch notes
No posts to display

