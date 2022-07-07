Star Citizen’s June report chronicles dev progress as a month-long recruitment drive begins

Star Citizen fans know the drill by now: The new month begins, a dev progress report for the previous month is shared. That means with July rolling forward, CIG has summarized updates made this past June, which once more has some tidbits about future features being added to the game.

We start with the section for Arena Commander, which calls out bug fixes and quality-of-life updates for both Star Marine and Arena Commander, along with word that new maps and “gameplay experiences” are being worked on for both modes.

In the characters and weapons section there’s information about personal inventory improvements being worked on including a “Move All” button, the ability to interact with items on the floor near a player, and moving equipped items from one port to another.



In gameplay, progress was reported for the salvage profession as tools are concepted and work on related ships is completed. This section also reports on progress made for engineering and life support systems for ships. The vast majority of the updates in the June report otherwise nod to features being built for the upcoming alpha 3.17.2.

In other Star Citizen news, the game is launching a month-long Foundation Festival event starting today, July 7th. The event is described as a way to celebrate the game’s community, but it’s mostly about trying to rake in new players by launching another free fly event and discounting starter bundles, along with referral bonuses and rewards for writing guides for existing players.

What is Foundation Festival? Starting tomorrow, we'll be hosting a month-long community celebration geared towards strengthening community bonds in the 'verse which includes: 🚀 Free Fly

🚀 Rewards for Guides

🚀 Referral Bonuses

