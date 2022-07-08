Betawatch: Aero Tales Online heads into early access at the start of August

Have you heard about Aero Tales Online? We just told you about it the other day! It’s going into early access on Steam on August 2nd. That’s about it. Look, sometimes it’s nice to just have a new slightly angular-looking anime MMO to look forward to; maybe it’s not going to be the Next Big Thing but it might make some folks happy. Isn’t that good enough? Isn’t it?
Hopefully it doesn’t turn out to have truly disgusting monetization that makes that paragraph look hopelessly naive. With that out of the way, let’s do some shorter recaps.
- Pantheon intends to have about 15 dungeons ready when it heads into launch. That’s a fair number of dungeons. Could it be more? Maybe, but that’s the target.
- Remember Noah’s Heart? We’ve been watching it for a while and it looks like it’s finally going to step into launch on July 28th. Hooray for the future!
- The creator of Last Oasis thinks the game sucks. That’s certainly a new take, but it remains to be seen if Season 5 of the game will make it more fun for everyone.
- Occupy White Walls, the only art-themed MMO in our genre, officially launched today, leaving early access for good.
- Finally, we’ve called you all to Wild Terra 2 to note that the game now allows you to stack boxes. You can stack boxes. Isn’t that exciting? (There’s other stuff, but box stacking!)
Yes, I love that box-stacking change. I genuinely think it’s charming. I leave it up to you whether or not our regular list of games in testing just below qualifies as charming or not; it’s just a list, those are generally not known or celebrated for their charms. Still, if you let us know if something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing, that would be charming and we would appreciate it.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access (August)
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access