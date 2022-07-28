Final Fantasy XIV teases patch 6.2, Buried Memory, while announcing a North American data center expansion delay

So there’s good news and bad news for Final Fantasy XIV fans this morning. Let’s start with the good news: The teaser site for the upcoming patch 6.2, Buried Memory, has gone live. At this point it just has a rundown of the features planned for the patch including new MSQ installments, the upcoming Manderville Weapons, new portions of Pandæmonium, and the new Allagan Tomestones of Causality, but more will likely be added after the next (as yet unannounced) Letter from the Producer with the patch date drawing nearer. If you’ve played the game for a while, you know how this goes.

Now for the bad news. While the original plan had been to expand the North American server clusters with a new datacenter and four new servers to go along with it, producer and director Naoki Yoshida has explained that chip shortages has led to that plan being delayed from its original planned date of August until November. The second phase (adding more servers to that new data center) is still on track for spring or summer of 2023, but the new center and servers are going to have to wait just a little bit longer after all.