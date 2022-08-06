Blizzard concludes Diablo III season 27 testing, gives season 26 end date

Diablo III picked up quite a bit of momentum this year with the release of Diablo Immortal’s totally un-bodacious monetization: Its gameplay aged better than expected, especially when it’s basically Diablo Immortal without any of the pay-to-win. Both MOP’s Tyler and I even recommended it as one of the best alternatives to spending $49.99 on Diablo Immortal. The upcoming season is shaping up to be quite a doozy with wizards firing off 21 magic missiles, demon hunters getting a build around its impale skill, and witch doctors getting some love with a super powerful mix of haunt and piranhas.

The season 27 PTR ended last week after Blizzard extended the testing period by a few extra weeks to get more community feedback and make further tweaks to a few skills. A Blizzard blue post on the forums has now also provided the end date: August 21st at 8 p.m. EDT. So get your rift stones ready and tighten up your builds because it’s time for the end of season push!

There is no start date yet for the new season, but Blizzard wrote, “We will be providing a Season 27 preview soon which will include the start time for the next season. Stay tuned!”