Blizzard concludes Diablo III season 27 testing, gives season 26 end date

By
Carlo Lacsina
-
    
0
Style.

Diablo III picked up quite a bit of momentum this year with the release of Diablo Immortal’s totally un-bodacious monetization: Its gameplay aged better than expected, especially when it’s basically Diablo Immortal without any of the pay-to-win. Both MOP’s Tyler and I even recommended it as one of the best alternatives to spending $49.99 on Diablo Immortal. The upcoming season is shaping up to be quite a doozy with wizards firing off 21 magic missiles, demon hunters getting a build around its impale skill, and witch doctors getting some love with a super powerful mix of haunt and piranhas.

The season 27 PTR ended last week after Blizzard extended the testing period by a few extra weeks to get more community feedback and make further tweaks to a few skills. A Blizzard blue post on the forums has now also provided the end date: August 21st at 8 p.m. EDT. So get your rift stones ready and tighten up your builds because it’s time for the end of season push!

There is no start date yet for the new season, but Blizzard wrote, “We will be providing a Season 27 preview soon which will include the start time for the next season. Stay tuned!”

Source: Official site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleWrath Classic explains big emblems change, preps pre-patch event

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments