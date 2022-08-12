World of Warcraft previews the Ohn’ahran Plains and the upcoming dungeons of Dragonflight

Gosh, you know whom we haven’t fought in World of Warcraft in ages? Centaurs. Let’s get on that with the Ohn’ahran Plains in Dragonflight; let’s have some new centaurs to fight. Sure enough, it’s Centaur Town in this upcoming zone, alongside plenty of Green Dragonflight dream forest areas. Those should mesh nicely. It’s all in the zone preview that’s available now on the official site.

But maybe you aren’t satisfied with just some open zones and centaurs to fight. You need something more intense, in which case we would invite you to take a look at the dungeon previews. Yes, there are dungeons in the expansion, surprising no one, and you can get a quick tour through some of them like the new portion of Uldaman, the Azure Vault, and the Ruby Life Pools among others.

And if you’re more interested in mercantile ambitions in the first place? You’ll be happy to know that there are indeed plans to bring the mobile auction house back to the mobile companion app, complete with a few words from the development team on this particular goal. While the mobile functionality is remaining limited at this time, it’ll allow players to browse and buyout remotely while not allowing sales to be posted to cut down on abuse. So that should be nice.