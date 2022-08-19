Betawatch: Dual Universe is finally launching next month

I know, I know, this column is called “Betawatch” and not “Launchwatch.” That one isn’t a thing. But it’s still notable that after six darn years, Dual Universe finally has a launch date in hand as it aims for a full launch on September 27th. The game will finally be launched and off of our list! Hey, a lot of crowdfunded titles never get that far; let’s give credit where it is due, hmm?
Other beta news? Aw, shucks, we can do that.
- Fractured Online is going for its early access launch on September 15th, complete with a server wipe before that happens.
- Mad World is going for a “permanent open beta” launch this year, which… sounds a lot like just a regular launch. Then again, the statements made were kind of clueless.
- Past Fate has gone into its own open alpha complete with some system revisions for classes and factions.
- Last but not least, remember Untamed Isles? No? Well, you needn’t bother, as the founders gambled all the crowdfunded money on crypto and lost. What a shock.
So that was sure a thing, huh? Tell you what else is a thing – our full list of games in testing just below the cut, in which you can see all the games we know that are testing right now complete with any dates we know where things are changing. If some of those dates are missing or wrong, let us know about it in the comments! We appreciate that. (We appreciate you regardless, but that helps.)
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta, launching September 27th
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta, early access on September 15th
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Open alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access